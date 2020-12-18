Randolph Health expanding patient capacity, admitting low-level COVID-19 patients

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Randolph Health will be expanding patient capacity and admitting low-level COVID-19 patients, according to a statement released by health officials on Friday.

The full statement is provided below:

“As cases of COVID-19 patients continue to increase in Randolph County, the Triad and North Carolina, hospitals are reporting that available capacity to treat COVID-19 inpatients is reaching a critical level. Due to the increased surge of hospital utilizations, we are challenged to timely transfer patients to other facilities for care.

After much review and planning, beginning on Monday, December 21st, Randolph Health will begin to admit low level COVID-19 patients. COVID-19 patients will be cared for and placed in negative pressure rooms throughout the inpatient units.

‘To start with, we will be using five negative pressure rooms, but we will be up fitting additional rooms within the next couple of weeks,’ said Angela Orth, CEO, Randolph Health. ‘While we have the necessary personal protective equipment to provide staff throughout our organization, we do anticipate a higher rate of burn when caring for COVID-19 patients, so we need to reserve our personal protective equipment.’

With COIVD-19 patients being admitted starting Monday, December 21, new visitor restrictions are going into effect. No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients. A communication process has been created that designates one family member to serve as the contact for all communication regarding the COVID-19 patient. Staff will communicate directly with that designee. Additional IPad/tablets are being deployed throughout the inpatient units allowing for enhanced communication with COVID-19 patients and their families/friends.

Randolph Health appreciates the public’s support in these extraordinary times. This is an evolving situation and Randolph Health will take additional steps to provide a safe environment for our staff and patients as is needed.

Randolph Health continues to work with national, state and local health agenciesas well local, county and state governments to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases. Randolph Health appreciates your help during these challenging times to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”