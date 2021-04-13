Randolph County woman ‘so thankful’ for $1 million lottery win

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Angelene Dingman, of Randleman, won a $1 million top prize from a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m sitting here shaking,” she said as she claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. “I just can’t believe it! It’s still so unreal.”

Dingman bought her winning ticket from the Ready Mart on North Main Street in Randleman.

She had the option of taking the $1 million as an annuity of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

Dingman chose the lump sum and took home $424,509 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

“We’re just so blessed and so thankful,” she said.