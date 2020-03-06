Randolph County Tourism Development Authority gets new building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The Heart of North Carolina Visitors Bureau, the marketing organization for Randolph County Tourism Development Authority, has a new building.

CEO Tammy O’Kelley says the location will provide a more convenient experience for visitors.

The organization spent the last 10 years in the 1909 Randolph County Courthouse Building located at 145 Worth St.

The location had its benefits, but as the organization grew, there were some challenges for visitors.

“If there's not a parking place for them or a place for them to be able to get to us, or if they have to look really hard to find us and they can't see our signage, then it just defeats the whole purpose of calling yourself a visitors bureau,” O’Kelley said.

Given that the courthouse is a local landmark, changes to the building, such as adding signage, would have to go through a process for approval – something O’Kelley didn’t believe was necessary.

Instead, the organization found a new stand-alone building at 500 Albemarle Road.

O’Kelley says the building provides greater access to parking, better accessibility to surrounding interstates and more visibility with a digital sign near the road.

“The overall goal is really to build that brand equity locally with our community because if the community knows who you are and what you do, then they can tell your story.”