Randolph County teen spreading message of positivity with music

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County teen is climbing the music charts with a message that matters.

Singer Lindsay Ray, 19, hopes her song The War Within (Set Me Free) will encourage people who are dealing with painful and challenging circumstances not to suffer in silence.

“There’s nothing wrong in asking for help and saying that you’re not okay,” Ray said.

Growing up, Ray often sang hymns in church but recently discovered her talent to write and sing Contemporary Christian music.

The War Within (Set Me Free) was written after losing a friend to suicide.

Ray hopes the song will remind people who are struggling with anxiety, depression, addiction or suicide that there are people who care.

“There’s always somebody there who wants to hear your story or that you can give a call to that would rather you be here than you not be here,” Ray said. “You can pray to God and he’s always there to listen. He’s the one person who never leaves.”

The week the song was released, it was #9 in radio downloads in the United States for Contemporary Christian music and #4 for radio streams.

Ray grew up in Trinity.

You can follow her on social media for updates regarding new music and performances.