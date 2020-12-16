Randolph County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 17-year-old

Emealia “Emma” Rose Marie Staley

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing 17-year-old.

Emealia “Emma” Rose Marie Staley was reported missing on Sunday.

She was last seen around 8 p.m. on Saturday in the Gray Fox Lane area of Staley.

She was last seen wearing black jogging pants and a gray hoodie. She is approximately 150 lbs., 5’4” tall, with long burgundy hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is located is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (336) 318-6698.

