Randolph County Sheriff’s Office makes changes to be more efficient, cost-effective

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is making major changes in order to maximize your taxpayer dollars.

Sheriff Greg Seabolt conducted an evaluation of the department to redirect money to areas needing attention.

Seabolt said every government entity should take a hard look at the money it takes to pull off their services.

“With the COVID-19 mess that we’re dealing with today, we’ve got to really look at ways to make that dollar go further,” Seabolt said.

That’s exactly what Seabolt intended on doing.

“We came up with a system that we can look down the road with strategic planning,” Seabolt said.

They’ve hired a new medical team for their inmates.

“The Medico company that we decided to go with is saving us over $200,000 a year,” Seabolt said.

This left them extra money to hire a substance abuse counselor and purchase a body scanner that will stop illegal contraband from coming indoors.

“We’re trying to hit the drug problem head on,” Seabolt said.

They’ve also purchased non-lethal shotguns. During the review, Seabolt also found many deputies lacked basic traffic stop or patrol training.

“It created a liability issue for the sheriff’s office so we implemented a program. Because it puts more patrol officers out on patrol,” Seabolt said.

He said it’s this attention to detail making them more efficient but also cost-effective while serving the community. Click here for a complete list of the different adjustments made.