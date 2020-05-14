Randolph County Sheriff’s Office maintenance garage opens

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office now has a functioning maintenance garage to service their cruisers.

County leaders were forced to shut the facility down back in November because os several building violations.

“The building did not meet OSHA requirements,” said Hal Johnson, the Randolph County manager.

It took five months to bring the building up to code.

Sheriff Gregory Seabolt was determined to finish this garage the right way in an effort to save taxpayer dollars and also provide a more convenient way to service vehicles.

“We’re really pleased with what has taken place. It’s certainly in compliance now with all of the applicable building codes,” Johnson said.

Three weeks ago, Seabolt rolled up the metals doors.

“It’s going to be a hit in Randolph County I’m sure,” Seabolt said.

His team fired up their two lifts and state of the art alignment machines.

“We can do oil changes, break jobs. We have four tires mounted ready to go. We can put them on the car. We can get the officer back out on the road and answering calls,” Maj. Steven Nunn said.

It’s this access to service Nunn said is vital for their department, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re essential personnel as law enforcement, so we’re still out everyday. So it’s important we have the availability here,” he said.

The officers working in this garage are hand picked and are not required to have special certifications.

“They all have extensive experience in mechanic work. We’re held accountable. We know who’s doing the work. We know the quality of work that’s done,” Nunn said.

Seabolt said they are the only ones authorized to work on the vehicles.

The team can service about 30 cars a week and do standard maintenance for $24 less than it would cost at a shop.

Seabolt also said all the equipment needed for this garage is funded through their existing budget. No extra money came from county commissioners.