Randolph County sheriff working to build drug treatment facility through new nonprofit

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County’s Sheriff Greg Seabolt is working to bring more drug treatment options to the area through a new nonprofit organization.

Seabolt has been working to create Chainbreakers Ministry for more than a year. The nonprofit will fund a new faith-based treatment facility, funded by donations and fundraising.

“Instead of putting a Band-Aid on a problem, we wanted to solve it,” Seabolt said.

He explained Randolph County Emergency Services is averaging one overdose call every 12 hours. According to the county’s overdose map, there have been 125 overdoses reported in the county so far this year, 11 of them fatal.

In 2020, there were 576 overdoses with 53 deaths.

The six- to 12-month-long program is based on an existing model in Union County called Ground 40.

Chainbreakers Ministry Board Member Steve Maness said those taking part in the program will have daily Bible study, and work on community service projects.

“It becomes study, serve, and repeat, and once you study enough and you serve enough it tends to help break the cycle of what you’re used to, accustomed to, now you have a new purpose in life and it’s helping serve others,” he said.

Another board member, Scott Jackson, said he knows firsthand the difficulty of battling addiction. A recovered addict himself, he now counsels others.

“My son passed away last year on July 15 for drug addiction, and God laid it on my heart to try and do something in Randolph County to resolve the drug addiction problem and the opioid problem and the deaths that I see,” he said.

The nonprofit is separate from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and will not cost taxpayers.

The organization has a prospective donor offering 17 acres to build a facility, but a location has not yet been finalized.

“I think the citizens of Randolph County will see a remarkable change,” Seabolt said.