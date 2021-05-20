Randolph County sheriff under investigation, SBI confirms

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The State Bureau of Investigation has opened an investigation against Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt.

On May 5, District Attorney Andy Gregson asked the SBI to investigate allegations of misuse of position and/or authority by a public official involving Seabolt, according to SBI Public Information Director Anjanette Grube.

Grube said once the investigation is complete, the SBI will submit the case files to the DA for review.

The DA will determine what, if any, charges will be filed.

The specifics regarding the allegations have not been disclosed.