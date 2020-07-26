Randolph County seniors get to cross graduation stage in special ceremony

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A graduation ceremony at last!

High school seniors in Randolph County woke up early Saturday morning for a chance to finally cross their high school stage and receive their diploma.

Open space, face masks and grabbing diplomas off of a table–graduating high school in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“To have our school career end like this was completely not expected, but I think it will honestly be for the better,” said Casey Beck, who just graduated from Providence Grove HS.

He and his friend Natalie McNeely plan to use their unprecedented senior experience to remind them to take life in stride.

“Just learn to be positive with whatever life throws at you. Anything can happen at any moment, and you’ve just got to roll with it,” McNeely said.

College starts next month, and McNeely plans to study forensics while Beck will study mechanical engineering.

“It’s very emotional,” Sierra Bogdan said.

Bogdan is cheering on her cousin Kaylan who just graduated from Randleman High School.

“She’s a lot younger than me, so I’ve watched her grow up a bit, and it’s really hard not to cry and get emotional,” Bogdan said.

Sierra’s mom Beth shares in her excitement. Kaylan is like her second daughter.

“It’s very rewarding when you walk across that stage. You can look within yourself and say ‘I did it,’” Beth said.

Eastern Randolph, Trinity, Southwestern Randolph, Wheatmore and Randolph Early College all had their graduation ceremonies Saturday morning.