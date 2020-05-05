Randolph County Schools says high school graduation ceremonies will be held in July

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Graduation ceremonies for Randolph County high schools will be held in July, the school system announced on Monday evening.

“At this evening’s special called meeting of the Randolph County Board of Education, the Board voted unanimously to move the graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 at all six of our traditional high schools, as well as Randolph Early College High School, to July 25, 2020,” the school system said in a statement.

All graduation ceremonies will be held during the morning of July 25.

The time of each ceremony will be announced at a later date.