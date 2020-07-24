Randolph County Schools releases revised high school graduation schedule

Graduation caps stock image (Getty Images)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Schools on Thursday released a revised high school graduation schedule.

The following schedule was put out by the school system:

The following requirements will be implemented for graduation ceremonies.

With regard to the outside graduation ceremonies the following requirements exist:

  • Guests will be limited to individuals who live in the same household as the graduate.
  • Cloth face coverings will be required for graduates, staff members, and guests.
  • Staff members and graduates will be required to remain 6 feet apart at all times.
  • Guests will sit 6 feet apart unless they live in the same household.
  • Diplomas will not be directly handed to the graduates in order to limit physical touch.
  • The following individuals are NOT PERMITTED TO ATTEND:
    • Individuals who have been diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19.
    • Individuals who have been exposed to a person who has been diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19.
    • Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19.
  • Individuals who are at high risk for COVID-19 will be reminded of the risks of COVID-19 associated with this event and encouraged to not to attend in person.
  • All graduates, staff members, and guests will be reminded to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and encouraged to bring hand sanitizer to the event.
  • All high-touch surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected.

If the graduation ceremony has to be moved inside due to weather, each school is required to have a “drive-in” ceremony. With this ceremony, no graduate or other individual in a car is permitted to exit a car on the school’s campus.

