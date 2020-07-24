Randolph County Schools releases revised high school graduation schedule

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Schools on Thursday released a revised high school graduation schedule.
The following schedule was put out by the school system:
The following requirements will be implemented for graduation ceremonies.
With regard to the outside graduation ceremonies the following requirements exist:
- Guests will be limited to individuals who live in the same household as the graduate.
- Cloth face coverings will be required for graduates, staff members, and guests.
- Staff members and graduates will be required to remain 6 feet apart at all times.
- Guests will sit 6 feet apart unless they live in the same household.
- Diplomas will not be directly handed to the graduates in order to limit physical touch.
- The following individuals are NOT PERMITTED TO ATTEND:
- Individuals who have been diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19.
- Individuals who have been exposed to a person who has been diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19.
- Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19.
- Individuals who are at high risk for COVID-19 will be reminded of the risks of COVID-19 associated with this event and encouraged to not to attend in person.
- All graduates, staff members, and guests will be reminded to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and encouraged to bring hand sanitizer to the event.
- All high-touch surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected.
If the graduation ceremony has to be moved inside due to weather, each school is required to have a “drive-in” ceremony. With this ceremony, no graduate or other individual in a car is permitted to exit a car on the school’s campus.