Randolph County Schools releases revised high school graduation schedule

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Schools on Thursday released a revised high school graduation schedule.

The following schedule was put out by the school system:

The following requirements will be implemented for graduation ceremonies.

With regard to the outside graduation ceremonies the following requirements exist:

Guests will be limited to individuals who live in the same household as the graduate.

Cloth face coverings will be required for graduates, staff members, and guests.

Staff members and graduates will be required to remain 6 feet apart at all times.

Guests will sit 6 feet apart unless they live in the same household.

Diplomas will not be directly handed to the graduates in order to limit physical touch.

The following individuals are NOT PERMITTED TO ATTEND: Individuals who have been diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19. Individuals who have been exposed to a person who has been diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19. Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19.

Individuals who are at high risk for COVID-19 will be reminded of the risks of COVID-19 associated with this event and encouraged to not to attend in person.

All graduates, staff members, and guests will be reminded to wash their hands frequently for at least 20 seconds and encouraged to bring hand sanitizer to the event.

All high-touch surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected.

If the graduation ceremony has to be moved inside due to weather, each school is required to have a “drive-in” ceremony. With this ceremony, no graduate or other individual in a car is permitted to exit a car on the school’s campus.