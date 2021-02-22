Randolph County Schools names Dr. Terry Worrell as interim superintendent

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Schools on Monday announced that Dr. Terry Worrell has been named interim superintendent.

Completing its search for an Interim Superintendent, Rockingham County Schools’ Board of Education has named Dr. Terry W. Worrell as the interim superintendent of the school district beginning March 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021 with an option to extend as necessary.

Previously, she served as superintendent of Asheboro City Schools for five years. She worked in four different school districts, one of those being Rockingham County Schools. Dr. Worrell has served in education for over 36 years as a science teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, regional superintendent of 41 schools, and superintendent. She served as an elementary, middle and high school principal for 17 years prior to working at the central services level.

Dr. Worrell is a native of Guilford County and first-generation college student. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, master’s degree in human development and learning from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, education specialist degree in education leadership from Appalachian State University and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In addition to working for four different North Carolina school systems, Dr. Worrell has served as an adjunct professor at Gardner-Webb University, University of North Carolina at Greensboro and University of the Cumberlands.

Dr. Worrell has received numerous awards for her outstanding work as an educator. As a teacher, she was named Lincoln Middle School’s Teacher of the Year. As the principal at Walter Hines Page High School, she was recognized as Guilford County Schools’ Principal of the Year. In 2017, the North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (NCASCD) named Dr. Worrell the Distinguished Educator of the Year. During her tenure, Asheboro City Schools was recognized as a top 10 school district by the Department of Public Instruction and all schools met or exceeded growth for multiple school years. In 2019, the governor awarded her the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. She also has served on the 2014 Board of Examiners for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award program, president of NCASCD, and in 2019 was appointed as a board of trustee for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching.

Dr. Worrell is currently the president of Magnolia Education Sciences, LLC. Her strengths are assisting people to remove barriers, increasing student results, creating new student opportunities, designing trauma/restorative practices and supporting academic access for all students. She concentrates on leadership services to lead change and assist leaders in turning around underperforming schools.

She served as the superintendent for five years in Asheboro City Schools from June 2014 to June 2019. Under her leadership, the district strengthened relationships with community partners which created educational opportunities for all students. She also expanded advisory councils and strengthened family engagement and collaboration. She also led the development of two dynamic dual-language immersion programs, an early college academy, a tremendous capital improvement project, and created opportunities to collaborate with area education partners and business leaders on the Pathways to Prosperity program.

Mrs. Kimberly McMichael, Board Chair, stated, “The last couple of months have been challenging. I am pleased to welcome Dr. Terry Worrell to serve as Interim Superintendent. Dr. Worrell, being familiar with our district, will be able to provide stability for our staff, students and community. Dr. Worrell is a vibrant, visionary and collaborative leader who sets high standards and expectations for herself and her staff. She is committed to students, teachers and her community. We believe she will help provide support, leadership, and encouragement to the district as we make this transition.”

Dr. Worrell stated, “I wish to thank the Rockingham County Board of Education for the opportunity to serve as interim superintendent. The Rockingham County Schools are known for providing high quality learning opportunities for each student: A district filled with gifted educators and administrators who make student-centered decisions. It is a caring community with people who are extremely supportive of education and students. I look forward to working with the Rockingham County Board of Education and the fabulous educators, students, families, and community members throughout Rockingham County. I appreciate Dr. Shotwell’s incredible leadership with Rockingham County Schools.”

Mrs. Kimberly McMichael, Board of Education Chair also stated, “I would like to thank Dr. Rodney Shotwell for his service to our district, even ensuring this transition was smooth for all involved. I sincerely appreciate his leadership.”