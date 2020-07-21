Randolph County School System to have students work in class and remotely; Plans to offer daycare for working parents, especially teachers

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The school board voted to go with an A/B schedule for next year, which means students will be in class two days and learning remotely three days.

A big concern with this plan is what working parents will do with children who are in pre-K through 5th grades.

School leaders wanted to especially help those parents who work for the school system, so they are setting up daycares that will be run by a recreation assistant teacher and will each have a class of 15 kids, which means 30 kids total, on Wednesdays when all students are remote learning. There will be two assistant teachers to handle 30 kids total.

Between 17 schools, that opens up 510 program seats.

The priority will be for school staff who need this option, but if there is more availability, parents in the community can apply through a lottery system.

The superintendent says he hopes this will provide some relief after such a difficult time.