RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County student died after a crash in Ramseur on Sunday

FOX8 is told EMS workers got a call at 12:03 a.m. about a crash in the Patterson Grove Road area of Ramseur involving a female teenager and a “flipped” vehicle.

First responders were on the scene by 12:08 a.m., and it was reported CPR was already in progress.

The patient was declared dead at 12:40 a.m., EMS officials say.

17-year-old Jessica Hollady died on Patterson Grove Road in Ramseur, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

She was a junior at Eastern Randolph High School.

Superintendent Stephen Gainey released the following statement on Monday:

A very special member of the Randolph County School System family, Jessica Hollady, passed away on 6/3/23. Jessica was a junior at Eastern Randolph High School. She was dearly loved by her classmates and the staff members at Eastern Randolph High School as well as many other people throughout our community. It is with extremely heavy hearts that the members of the Randolph County Board of Education and I extend our condolences to Jessica Hollady’s family as well as the students, staff members, and community members of Eastern Randolph High School. Additional counselors will be on the campus of Eastern Randolph High School to provide support for students and staff members at the school throughout the week as needed. Superintendent Stephen Gainey