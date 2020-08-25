Randolph County school officials deal with COVID cases at Trinity High School, Providence Grove High School

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Schools officials released a statement Tuesday, saying they dealt with positive COVID cases Trinity High School and Providence Grove High School on Monday.
The full statement is provided below:
“The Randolph County School System (RCSS) dealt with COVID cases involving exposure of individuals at Trinity High School and Providence Grove High School on 8/24/20. Please know that the school system worked closely on these cases with Randolph County Public Health. All individuals who were exposed to the positive COVID cases at both schools are not permitted on RCSS campuses for 14 days and will participate in school remotely instead. Any person who has been exposed has already been notified of this exposure and told not to come to school, or will be contacted by the leaders of Randolph County Public Health through their contact tracing process. Please know that our school system has followed all of the directives of Randolph County Public Health to ensure the safety of all students and staff members on each school’s campus.”