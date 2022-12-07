RAMSEUR, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in Ramseur and Franklinville tell FOX8 they never know what color the water coming out of their tap will be.

Over the weekend, a leak at the Ramseur Water Plant led to murky, brown water for customers across both towns.

Officials were able to get the leak under control and expect water color to already be back to normal.

FOX8 visited the town at the end of September when the water was discolored and murky after a different water treatment issue.

Both times, town leaders said aging water pipes and infrastructure were contributing to the problem.

“If the cities and systems are not investing in their infrastructure now, it gets only more expensive down the line,” said Shadi Eskaf, director for the Division of Water Infrastructure.

Each year, DWI grants funding to towns like Ramseur that need help.

“The number of applications we received in the spring round was a much higher number than we’ve had in years past,” Eskaf said.

This year, they received applications from communities in 94 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

“We received over $3 billion dollars in funding requests,” Eskaf said. “That just shows what the need is across the state.”

Eskaf tells FOX8 that many of the small towns in North Carolina have pipes that are 90 to 100 years old.

Aging systems can lead to low water pressure, leaks and discoloration in some cases.

Ramseur was awarded more than $6 million in the most recent round of grant funding to overhaul its water system.

For one mom in Franklinville, a change can’t come soon enough.

“Sometimes, it will be yellow or brown, and we don’t cook with that water. It’s so inconsistent. I never know what it’s going to look like day to day,” Danielle McNeil said. “I’ve gotten used to it…if I see it, I’ll just be like, ‘OK. Maybe it’ll run out in a few days.'”

Her daughter is worried to drink water from the fountain at her middle school.

“That’s huge for me, and I think that’s a big concern, and it would be for any parent, especially when they’re there for eight hours. Your child should have good drinking water,” McNeil said.

Town leaders called a special meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the most recent leak and their plan to get the aging system back on track.