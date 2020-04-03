Randolph County reports 1st coronavirus death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- The Randolph County Public Health Department (RCPH) is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in Randolph County.

The person died on Friday from complications associated with the virus.

The patient was in their 60’s and had several underlying medical conditions. To protect the privacy of the family, no further information about this patient will be released.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) recommends that everyone stay at home to the extent possible to decrease the chance of infection. This is of particular importance to prevent the spread to high-risk individuals.