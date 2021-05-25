Randolph County Public Health names new director

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Randolph County Board of Health announced on Tuesday that Tara Aker will be the new Randolph County Public Health Director.

Her appointment is effective June 1.

“We are pleased to welcome Tara as the Randolph County Health Director. Her years of

experience and strong public health background gives her the ability to be a successful health

director for Randolph County,” said Marty Trotter, chairman of the Randolph County Board of

Health.

Aker has been the assistant health director with Randolph County Public Health since

January 2016.

She served as an environmental health supervisor for Randolph County Public

Health over food and lodging for two years and worked for eight years as an Environmental

health specialist.