Randolph County man missing for at least 2 weeks

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A 36-year-old man has been missing for about two weeks, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 36-year-old Joshua Nelson Hayes was picked up by an unidentified white woman in a light, possibly gray, older model, two-door Chevrolet Cavalier.

Hayes reportedly told his family he was going to the Veterans Administration Hospital in Salisbury. Deputies say the hospital has no record of him being there.

Hayes has family in Missouri who he has visited in the past, but they say they have not heard from him.

“Detectives have exhausted all leads in the search for Hayes and are asking for help from the public,” the sheriff’s office says.

He is described as a white man with brown eyes and light reddish-brown hair. He wears black glasses. He is about 5-foot-7 and weighs about 220 pounds.

He was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. March 8 wearing an army green T-shirt, camouflage shorts and black Vans shoes. He had a large Army duffel bag and a guitar case. He was dropped off at the Quik Chek Convenience Store at 507 Old Liberty Road in Asheboro, where he was later picked up by the unknown woman.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua Hayes, please contact 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699