Randolph County man facing multiple sex offense charges including statutory rape, indecent liberties with a minor

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man is facing multiple sex offense charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jerry Allen Harlow Jr., 38, of Archdale, is charged with 24 counts of felony statutory sex offense, two counts of felony statutory rape and seven counts of felony indecent liberties with a minor.

The sheriff’s office received a report on July 27 about the alleged sexual abuse.

Detectives identified two victims and on Tuesday, warrants were issued for Harlow’s arrest.

Harlow was arrested on Wednesday and is being held in the Randolph County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 13.