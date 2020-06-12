Randolph County man arrested after child pornography investigation

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Ronald Wayne Macon Jr., 31, of Climax, is charged with 24 counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received information that Macon was possessing/distributing numerous child pornography files. An investigation was started by detectives.

On June 12 warrants for Macon’s arrest were obtained.

After a search of his home and digital devices, he was arrested and taken to the Randolph County jail.

He is being held under a $25,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be forthcoming.