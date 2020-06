RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man has been arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a minor, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Richard Joseph Smith, 48, of Asheboro, is facing charges including felony indecent liberties with a child.

On May 25, the sheriff’s office got a report of a sexual assault against a minor.

On June 11, Smith was arrested following an investigation.

Smith is being held in the Randolph County jail under a $150,000.