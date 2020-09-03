Randolph County man accused of possession of child pornography, charged with 26 felonies

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested on 26 charges after he was allegedly caught with child pornography, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies launched an investigation after receiving reports that Glen Harold Shevlin, 51, had and was distributing files of child pornography.

On Aug. 27, Randolph County investigators obtained warrants to arrest Shevlin and search his home.

On Friday, Shevlin was arrested.

He has been charged with 26 counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

Shevlin is being held under a $1 million bond.

