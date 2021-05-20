Randolph County man accused of having child pornography arrested at PTI Airport, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A child pornography suspect from Randolph County was arrested at Piedmont Triad International Airport while allegedly trying to flee the state, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jonathan Kafaveur Braswell, 32, after receiving a report that he had and was distributing child pornography.

Investigators seized digital devices at his home on April 26.

Later that day, deputies obtained warrants for his arrest on 10 counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor.

When deputies arrived at his home, they found out that Braswell was allegedly trying to leave the state.

At about 7:10 p.m. Monday , the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Apprehension Team arrested him at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro.

He was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center and received a $150,000 secured bond with conditions of electronic house arrest due to a potential flight risk.