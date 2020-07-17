Randolph County health officials report cluster of COVID-19 cases at Asheboro church

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Randolph County Public Health officials released a statement on Friday, saying a cluster of coronavirus cases was reported at Cross Road Baptist Church in Asheboro.

Health officials consider a cluster to be five or more cases. They are aware of nine positive cases related to services held between July 5 and July 7.

The full statement is provided below:

“Randolph County is seeing rapid acceleration in the number of COVID-19 cases, and an increase in

cases linked to places of worship and business. Holding in-person meetings increases the risk of spread of COVID-19.

Randolph County Public Health received notice on July 13, 2020, of a cluster of COVID-19 at Cross

Road Baptist Church in Asheboro. At this time, North Carolina Department of Health and Human

Services considers a cluster as five or more cases of COVID-19 in a non-congregate living setting (e.g. a business, religious or educational setting, a group event, etc.) with plausible epidemiologic linkage.

At this time, we are aware of nine positive cases of COVID-19 related to services held between 7/5/20 – 7/7/20 at this church. Randolph County Public Health is working with the church to conduct contact

tracing. Please call the COVID-19 hotline if you have questions regarding possible exposure during this time. The hotline number is 336-318-6227 and is open 8am – 5pm, Monday – Friday. Cross Road

Baptist Church is temporarily ceasing in-person meetings to prevent any further spread of COVID-19.

Randolph County Public Health encourages all faith-based facilities to take preventive measures when holding in-person worship services. Places of worship should create and implement a plan to minimize the opportunity for COVID-19 spread. Each church member should also do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following recommendations found in the North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services (NCDHHS) Guidance for Places of Worship and Religious Services.

We know how important it is for you to return to in-person worship services. Please make sure that

adequate planning has been done before you attend or return to church. Please do not attend any kind of meeting or gathering if you think you could be sick. You do not want to impact the lives, health and safety of others. Take personal responsibility for keeping others safe.

