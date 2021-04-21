Randolph County family finds multiple dead dogs in tenant’s home; animal cruelty investigation underway

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A family in Randolph County reported their neighbor, who is also their tenant, after making a grim discovery.

Destiny Parnell and her family love animals. They have several around their Kings Mountain Road property in Randolph County, so when Destiny and her grandmother noticed two large dogs in the window of their neighbor’s house, something caught their eye.

“They would get up in the window over there and bark at us. You could tell they were skinny and starved,” Parnell explained.

Her neighbor, 48-year-old Michael Hamilton, who rents from her family was nowhere to be found.

“There’s just no way you could leave a home and leave animals in a home to die,” Parnell said.

She called animal control.

“Nobody knew the extent of how bad it was until we got in the house and saw what was actually going on,” Parnell stated.

Three dead dogs—two were left in cages to rot and one was shoved in a box under the shed. Five were still alive. Of the five, four are pit bulls, and one is a Great Dane mix.

“About dead. They were so skinny. They were about to die,” Parnell said.

Parnell and her family couldn’t believe it and tell FOX8 they’re glad Hamilton was arrested and that they called for help just in time.

“Somebody that could do that to an animal, it’s just sad,” Parnell concluded.

The dogs are now in the care of Randolph County Animal Services.

Hamilton is charged with three counts of felony kill animal by starvation, five counts of abandonment and five counts of cruelty to animals.

The Parnell family tells us they hope to adopt one of the five dogs.