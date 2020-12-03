Randolph County deputy wins Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance Officer of the Year award

ASHEBORO, N.C. — When you’re behind the badge in law enforcement, the job is never easy.

“My unit, we’re assigned property crimes like outbuildings that are broken into,” said Deputy William Wiker, with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

For Wiker, a six-year deputy with the department, his big break came while helping investigators with the loss prevention unit for retail stores.

“We investigated a fencing operation, three of them actually,” Wiker said.

Thieves across North Carolina would sell whatever stolen items they could get their hands on, but not under Wiker’s watch.

“I did several search warrants on businesses, residences and through cellphones. I coordinated meetings with regional loss prevention,” Wiker said.

The investigation lasted for a year. On Wednesday, Wiker’s hard work was celebrated with his team.

He got the surprise of his career when he was named the 2020 North Carolina Officer of the Year by The Carolinas Organized Retail Crime Alliance (CORCA).

“My lieutenant came to me and asked me to help him move some tables and never even told me where, which I thought was out of place, but it ended up being the award ceremony,” Wiker said.

A heart-felt moment team members say was well deserved.

“I know they are very proud and all of his efforts and I’m proud to have him a part of the team,” Maj. Kevin Walton said.

Serving and protecting is a career Wiker says he has no regrets chasing.

“It’s where I live, it’s what I wanted to do,” Wiker said.

This is the longest and intense case Wiker has done so far.

He also thanks his family for their support with him following his passion into law enforcement.