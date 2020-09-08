Randolph County deputies searching for possibly armed missing man; if seen, ‘do not attempt to approach’

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says a man has gone missing and might have a gun.

On Friday, Randolph County deputies responded to a report of a missing person.

The sheriff’s office says 48-year-old Christopher Myers, of Winston-Salem, was last seen walking in the area of 120 Spring Forrest Road, near Hurley Cycle.

Myers is described as a 5-foot-7 white man weighing about 140 pounds. He was wearing socks, boxer shorts and a hat.

The sheriff’s office warns he may be armed with a firearm and suffers from cognitive impairments.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 and should not approach.

Deputies say search efforts have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6698 or the Randolph County Crime Stoppers tip line at (336) 672-7463.