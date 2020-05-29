Randolph County deputies asking for public’s help finding missing woman

Randolph County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing Joan Barbara Rubens, 77, after a Silver Alert was issued.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing Joan Barbara Rubens, 77, after a Silver Alert was issued.

On Friday, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing person.

The missing person was identified as Rubens who is 5’00” tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

She was last seen on Thursday around 7:00 p.m. in the area of Bethel Friends Road in Asheboro.

She was wearing a pink sweater, white shirt, blue pants and black sneakers.

Rubens will be operating a gold 1999 Saturn SC2 passenger car displaying an NC License Tag of TBM-7086.

The 1999 Saturn has a pink decal on the back that says” Do You Follow Jesus This Closely.”

Joan Barbara Rubens’s car is similar to the car below (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

Rubens may be currently suffering from cognitive impairments.

She has ties to the Thomasville area.

If anyone has any information on the location of Joan Barbara Rubens, they are asked to contact 911, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6699 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463