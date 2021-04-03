Randolph County deputies asking for public’s help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ man after fatal stabbing

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies in Randolph County are asking the public’s help finding an “armed and dangerous” man after a fatal stabbing, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Saturday, Randolph County deputies were told that someone may have been stabbed at an address on Emmanuel Church Road in Asheboro.

When they arrived, deputies found a dead 74-year-old man inside a home. He was later identified as Harold Stephen King.

Brian Cody King, 25, stabbed the victim and then left the home with a female, deputies say.

Several hours later, the female was dropped off in Thomasville where she called 911. She is currently being treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries she sustained during the incident.

A warrant for arrest has been obtained on Brian Cody King for murder.

King was driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado that was found in Mooresville by the Mooresville Police Department this morning.

A search of the area was conducted, but King was not found.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of King should contact 911.