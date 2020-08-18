Randleman Middle School welcomes back students

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Randleman Middle School welcomed back students in a new learning environment amid the pandemic.

“It was a little aggravating with the six feet social distancing thing and the masks, it got a little hot,” said Jacob Royall, a fifth grader.

Jacob says he was happy to finally be around his friends after a long summer. He told his dad he thought the school did a good job keeping everyone safe.

“I was kind of worried about the social distancing and wearing the mask because he has slight asthma — kind of worried about that,” his father Dale Royall said.

Students were dismissed around 2:30. Long lines packed the parking lot because not too many parents were keen on their child taking the bus.

“I took him from riding the bus this year to car rider so we can drop him off and pick him up and keep him away from as many people as possible,” Royall said.

Royall says Jacob is staying positive about the new year.

“He was very happy to get into the truck, looking forward top tomorrow,” Royall said.