Randleman man wins Cash 5 jackpot a second time, scores $110,000

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — On Thursday, Ronnie Bescher, of Randleman, won a Cash 5 jackpot for the second time, scoring a $110,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I’m just happy I won again,” Bescher said.

Bescher, who has worked as a mechanic for 36 years, bought his winning ticket from the Food Lion on Pointe South Drive in Randleman.

He still plays using the same numbers that won him a $73,865 Cash 5 jackpot back in 2009.

“I just mark them down and kept them for a long time,” he said. “I don’t change them.”

Bescher watched the live drawing that night. When he realized he won, he said, “’Woo!”

The next day, he called his son and said, “Take me to Raleigh.”

Bescher claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $77,825.

“The win comes at a good time,” he said.