Man dies after fight at Lucky’s Burger and Tap in Asheboro; suspect in custody

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man is dead and a Siler City man has been accused of murder after a fight at an Asheboro restaurant, according to Asheboro police.

At about 11:33 p.m. Thursday, two uniformed officers were working an off-duty assignment outside Lucky’s Burger and Tap at 1224 E. Dixie Drive.

A Lucky’s worker asked them to come inside after an assault.

Witnesses told officers that Darrell W. Turner, 26, of Randleman, had punched Rodney S. Duncan, 38, of Siler City, with a closed fist, causing Duncan to lose consciousness and fall.

Duncan was taken to a nearby medical facility.

Turner, at the time, was charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

At 5:15 a.m. Sunday, Duncan died of his injuries.

Turner is now charged with second-degree murder.

He is in jail under no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Burnette at (336) 626-1300 ext. 312.