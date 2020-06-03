Randleman man arrested after being accused of shooting toward minors in yard

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man has been charged after he was accused of shooting toward minors, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Charles David Crone Sr., 73, of Randleman, is charged with five counts of felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present, misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Deputies came to Hanner Road Ext. on Tuesday after a report of a person shooting toward minors in the yard.

When deputies arrived, Crone was located at the home. During a search, deputies found and seized a shotgun and marijuana.

The minors, who were known to the suspect, were not injured, the sheriff’s office said. However, upon case review with the District Attorney’s Office, additional charges may be forthcoming.

Crone is being held under a $100,000 secured bond.