Randleman man accused of rape, kidnapping; held under $1M bond

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into a reported sexual assault, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Grady Richard Johnson, 45, is charged with felony first-degree forcible rape and felony first-degree kidnapping.

On Feb. 16, deputies came to a local hospital after a reported sexual assault.

Following an investigation, warrants were obtained for Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson was arrested on Monday and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

He was also served with warrants of failure to appear for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia in Forsyth County; failure to appear for misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor injury to personal property, misdemeanor injury to real property and misdemeanor interfere with or prevent emergency communication equipment in Forsyth County; and failure to appear for driving while license revoked in Guilford County.

Johnson is being held under a $1,031,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.