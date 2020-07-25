Randleman High School holds special graduation ceremony amid pandemic

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randleman High School held a special ceremony for graduating seniors on Saturday amid the pandemic.

The graduation ceremony was held around 10 a.m.

During the ceremony, graduates were spaced out six feet apart on the field with only their immediate families in the stands.

A majority of people had masks on and were spaced out by household.

Less than 48 hours before they walked the stage, hundreds of Randolph County graduating high school seniors were informed that most of their family members could not attend graduation.

District leaders said they had to make the changes after a conversation with state leaders regarding the spread of COVID-19.

The following requirements were implemented for the graduation ceremony.

Guests will be limited to individuals who live in the same household as the graduate.

Cloth face coverings will be required for graduates, staff members, and guests.

Staff members and graduates will be required to remain 6 feet apart at all times.

Guests will sit 6 feet apart unless they live in the same household.

Diplomas will not be directly handed to the graduates in order to limit physical touch.

For the family of Aaliyah Vasquez, that means her aunts, uncles, cousins and great grandmother weren’t able to attend.

“I’m really close with my family. It’s kind of heartbreaking in a way,” the high school senior said. “Because they’re so proud of me and can’t wait for me to graduate.”

Her aunt, Ann King, had made signs to hold up at graduation, which she held up in her living room as watched it online.

“This is our first graduate in the family. So we’re missing that. We don’t get to be there for her, have flowers for her,” King said.