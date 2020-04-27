Ramseur man arrested after woman found at hospital with stab wound

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A Ramseur man faces charges after Randolph County deputies say he stabbed a woman.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to an assault with a knife on Brady Street Extension in Ramseur.

At the scene, the sheriff’s office says they found David Ries Birchall, 60, on the front porch of a home and evidence that someone had been hurt.

The victim was found at the hospital getting treatment for a stab wound.

Birchall reportedly refused to follow commands and resisted deputies. He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor interfering with emergency communications and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.