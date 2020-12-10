Ramp from US 421 to I-40 East in Winston-Salem reopens after vehicle shot into

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting closed a ramp onto Interstate 40 East in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Shortly before 8 p.m., WSPD said in a news release the ramp from U.S. 421 to I-40 East was closed due to a police investigation.

Police asked that drivers avoid the area while the ramp is closed. The ramp has since reopened.

Police confirmed to FOX8 they are investigating after a vehicle was shot into.

There is no word on if any injuries were reported.