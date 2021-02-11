Rally Up Winston-Salem shares stories of child gun violence victims in hopes of finding community compassion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Gun violence is never a victimless crime, no matter if the bullet missing every structure in its path. Someone, somewhere will be suffering.

Whether it’s anxiety felt by those who heard the gunshots just a few blocks away, or families who learn about it through police reports, someone is always impacted.

And, in horrific and heartbreaking situations, there can sometimes be families left broken to their core by a single act of it.

That’s the message Corey McMann and his group Rally Up Winston-Salem preached at a Thursday night virtual meeting.

These virtual meetings have taken the place of community-wide gatherings that had been halted by COVID-19.

Their mission has not.

“Try to find alternative methods for these young men and women, because, we can stop it temporarily, but we want to get to the very core of it,” McMann said, of their action plan to tackle gun violence.

In Thursday’s meeting, McMann focused on two stories to highlight the problem of gun violence. Two stories well known to the community, that highlight how children have become those who are hurt and killed by random acts of violence.

The first brought up was that on Alberto Navarette.

On July 6, 2019, the 5-year-old was playing in his living room in the apartment his family shared at the Cole Village Apartments off of Cole Road.

Winston-Salem Police confirmed that a group of people drove by and shot into a series of apartments, randomly. One of those bullets hit Navarette in the head and killed him.

A year-and-half later, an eerily similar situation happened on Echo Glen Drive.

While asleep in her crib, 8-month-old baby Jiya’s home was fired into several times in what police call a “targeted attack, but the intended targets were not there.” It is a crime that is still not yet solved.

Jiya was hit by a bullet that ripped through her arm, back and damaged a lung.

She spent several days in the hospital before being released. She’s at home slowly recovering.

Richard Singletary is with Rally Up Winston-Salem and he said these two stories are painful for the community to accept.

“It’s just tough right now. Innocent people are dying. Innocent people on the streets. We just gotta find another way to solve gun violence,” he said.

At Thursday’s meeting, Jiya’s mother Jade Green and father Jeris McMahan shared their terrifying story of what they went through, and what they’re still enduring.

McMahan said his family moved from Winston-Salem to avoid shootings like this.

“It’s beginning to come to a point to where there ain’t anywhere you can move in Winston,” he said.

McMann shared that these two shootings happened on opposite sides of the city. Jiya’s shooting happened in a location McMann described as different than where they typically happen.

“Shootings we expected in east or south Winston-Salem. This one happened in an affluent part of town, where it would never happen,” he said.

In the meeting, the community was challenged. Not just to praise baby Jiya and her family every chance they get, but to act now as opposed to later.

“Going to ground zero and actually doing something. Particularly our men. And I will say most notably our Black and brown men. A vast majority of those crimes have involved.”