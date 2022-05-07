RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Four Raleigh police officers shot and killed a man who was throwing Molotov cocktails outside a Raleigh police station Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The incident happened at the southeast Raleigh police district office at 2800 Rock Quarry Road, which was later closed in both directions.

A heavy police presence was first reported in the area, which is near Interstate 40, around 1:30 p.m.

The incident began around 1:20 p.m. in the parking lot on the south side of the district office when an officer saw a man setting vehicles on fire using Molotov cocktails, according to Raleigh Police Chief Estella D. Patterson.

The officer then summoned other officers who arrived in the parking lot, Patterson said. Police told the man to stop throwing the incendiary weapons, Patterson said.

However, the man continued to throw Molotov cocktails in the parking lot and two Raleigh police vehicles were engulfed in flames, she added.

After the suspect threw a Molotov cocktail near officers, all four officers fired their guns, hitting the man, Patterson said.

After the man was shot, officers moved him away from a burning car and tried to help the person. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital, but died, Patterson said.

The officers who fired their guns were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, she said. Patterson said she planned to petition a judge to have the body-worn camera video released.

Raleigh fire officials said crews responded to the scene to extinguish a car fire at the location Saturday afternoon.

Streets were also closed around the Raleigh police station for the southeast district, which is at 2800 Rock Quarry Road.

A video circulating online of the incident shows a person on the ground receiving CPR from police and a Raleigh police SUV on fire nearby in the parking lot of the police station.

At 2:47 p.m., police released a brief statement about the incident. Here is the complete statement from Raleigh police:

“Raleigh Police Department presence in the 2800 block of Rock Quarry Road concerns an officer-involved shooting incident. Additional information will be made available as follow-up investigations progress.”