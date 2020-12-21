Raleigh police release new photos of Crabtree Valley Mall shooting suspects

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police released three new images of individuals that investigators believe were involved in last week’s shootings inside Crabtree Valley Mall.

Images released Dec. 21 by Raleigh police.

According to investigators, at least seven shots were fired just before 8:50 p.m. near the Macy’s store.

Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown said two people from a large group began to argue while near a lobby on the lower level of the mall.

That confrontation escalated and two people shot at each other.

Raleigh police said seven projectiles were recovered from the scene that came from two shooters.

Deck-Brown said one of the suspects “may have been injured” due to a trail of blood at the scene.

No bystanders were injured.

“This was not an active shooter situation. We believe the two individuals were known to each other,” the chief said.

During Friday’s press conference, CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman asked Lt. Kevin Lillis why it took 18 hours for police to acknowledge there were dangerous suspects on the loose.

“It’s an evolving situation so as information is coming into us, we’re trying to sort through it best we can and when the information becomes available, we’ll give it to you when we can,” Lillis said.

Raleigh police originally said no injuries had been reported despite images from the scene Thursday showing blood on the floor.

Police released three images of the suspects last week: