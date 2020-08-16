Raleigh police ID victim found dead from gunfire outside Bojangles’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police Sunday identified the victim who was found dead at a Bojangles’ restaurant parking lot Saturday night.

Veronica Lee Baker in a photo from Raleigh police

The incident was reported just before 8:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bojangles’ at 3920 Jones Sausage Road, according to Raleigh police.

Veronica Lee Baker, 17, of Raleigh was found dead in a car, police said.

Police Saturday night said the victim died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP.