Raleigh missing man case now a homicide investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a missing man investigation is now being treated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, Raleigh police said foul play is suspected in the disappearance of William “Andy” Banks.

Banks, 39, was last seen Saturday afternoon after his family said he was meeting someone in the K&W Cafeteria parking lot at Cameron Village about selling his 2011 Silver Range Rover Sport.

Banks’ Range Rover was located in Danville on Monday.

Justin Fernando Merritt, of Danville, Virginia was arrested Monday in relation to the disappearance of Banks. He was placed in the Danville City Jail after being taken into custody.

Merritt was charged with robbery, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Merritt wasn’t served with those warrants until he was brought to Raleigh. The 34-year-old waived extradition early Tuesday.

Arrest records show he was processed at the Wake County Detention Center at 10 p.m.

No additional charges have been filed, police said.