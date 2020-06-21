Raleigh mayor discusses response to crowds disobeying mask requirement

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says it’s too early to enforce strict rules like citations for people who are disobeying the city’s mask requirement, WRAL reports.

Crowds gathered last weekend on Glenwood Smith and in restaurants and mostly ignored the new mask requirement.

Baldwin put the requirement in place, but large crowds still gathered without wearing masks this weekend as well.

She believes retail centers may be getting the message, but getting younger people in entertainment centers to wear masks can be difficult.

“We are continuing to work with Glenwood South and work with the Downtown Raleigh Alliance to try and work toward compliance,” Baldwin said.

“We’re three days into this, and so it’s not really time to measure success. We’ll continue to monitor and look at this down the road and work with restaurant owners and others to come up with some creative ways to communicate and get masks in people’s hands,” Baldwin said when asked if she was considering stronger enforcement of the mask requirement when social distancing isn’t an option.

The only two cities in Wake County that require masks are Raleigh and Knightdale.

Raleigh’s order started Friday night, and Knightdale’s went into effect on Sunday.

Raleigh police officers have been handing out cards to people not wearing masks that explain the executive order and guidelines for restaurants.