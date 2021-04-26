Raleigh man charged with murder in 4-year-old girl’s death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police have arrested 27-year-old Milton Ray Horton Jr. in the death of a 4-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries early Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of a child seriously injured in the 4400 block of Lead Mine Road around 4:30 a.m.

Police said the child was transported to the hospital from Candlewood Suites for treatment but did not survive.

Police have not said what type of injuries the child sustained.

They said Horton and the child are not related but that they did know each other. Investigators were working to determine more information about that relationship.

“It touches my heart. I got three little boys myself,” said Cedric Person, who is staying at the hotel and saw the police activity Sunday morning. “She didn’t get a chance to have kids and see her kids have kids. You know what I mean. It’s a sad situation.”

Horton has been charged with one count of murder.

He’s being held without bond until a scheduled court appearance Monday. Online court records show he’s previously been convicted in 2018 of breaking and entering, which was a felony, and assault on a female, which was a misdemeanor.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP.