Raleigh lifts city curfew, ends state of emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. (The News & Observer) — The city of Raleigh has lifted its curfew and state of emergency on Monday, a week after it was imposed on residents.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin said the removal of the curfew is not an indication the city has solved its challenges after protests over the death of George Floyd included confrontations with police who used tear gas and groups that smashed windows at businesses.

The city’s curfew began on June 1 and was in effect each night from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The release says there was no property damage, injuries and only a few people were arrested at protests after the curfew was imposed.