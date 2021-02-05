Rain-snow mixture may roll in Saturday night with a ‘better chance of winter weather’ end of next week

Saturday could bring a rain-snow mix, and that’s not the last of the wintry weather expected in the next week.

According to FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd, Friday night skies will clear out, and lows will drop to near 30° by daybreak.

“Most of Saturday is going to be very pretty with increasing clouds holding off until later in the afternoon,” Byrd said. “Saturday night, rain, possibly mixed with snow, will move through.”

Byrd expects that the Triad may not see much, if any, accumulating snow as overnight rains wash away the flakes.

The beginning of the workweek will stay dry with highs lurking in the upper 40s and lower 50s through Wednesday.

“Another system approaches Thursday, bringing a better chance of winter weather to the Piedmont for the end of the week,” Byrd said.