(WGHP) — Listeners to a Vancouver radio station got something a little different than they were expecting when they tuned in on Wednesday morning. And Wednesday afternoon. And Wednesday night. And Thursday morning.

KISS-FM 104.9 started playing Rage Against the Machine’s fiery protest anthem “Killing In the Name” around six a.m. Wednesday morning, Rolling Stone writes.

This move comes amid layoffs at the radio station. Tom Morello, of Rage Against the Machine, retweeted a fan who wrote: “Pop radio station in Vancouver laid off all of their staff yesterday. Whoever is on the controls this morning has been playing Killing In The Name Of on repeat since 6am (it’s now 9:30.)”

The laid-off morning show DJs, Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu, released a statement on Twitter. The statement reads in part:

“KISS is changing and unfortunately we were informed that we won’t be part of this new chapter. Although this comes with mixed emotions, we want to express one overwhelming feeling: gratitude. We are so incredibly thankful for everyone who shared their mornings with us and invited us into their lives through the radio and our podcast. We’ve never taken you for granted.” Kevin Lim and Sonia Sidhu

Rolling Stone says that listeners and reporters who tuned into the station report hearing the song stop only for listeners to make requests for the song again (some on Twitter reporting requests to change the song were denied) or to imitate parts of the song.

“Killing in the Name” was released in 1992 on Rage Against the Machine’s self-titled debut album. It went triple platinum and Rolling Stone named it one of the greatest metal albums of all time.

As of Thursday morning, KISS 104.9 is still playing “Killing in the Name.”