Racetrack owner says business will reopen despite orders to remain closed

NORWALK, Ohio — A racetrack in Ohio may open despite orders to remain closed, according to WJW.

During a Wednesday night Facebook Live, Summit Motorsports Park owner Bill Bader Jr. said he would refuse to let his business die.

Bader says he doesn’t believe that the coronavirus is as dangerous as people say. He claims the government is keeping businesses closed for other reasons.

“We are opening. Summit Sports Park is not gonna wait for permission,” Bader said. “Summit Sports Park is not gonna wait for Dr. Fauci and wait for Amy Acton and wait for Mike DeWine because none of them even know I exist and none of them really care.”

Summit Motorsports Park is set to release the track’s schedule as early as next week. If Bader has his way, the park will begin racing.